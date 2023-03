Eva L. Powers, age 93 of DuBois, PA died Monday, March 20, 2023 at the DuBois Village. Born on November 20, 1929 in Akron, OH, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Lena (Gearhart) Neilson. In 1948 she married Daniel Powers, Sr. He preceded her in death in 1955. Eva retired as a machinist from Rockwell International Manufacturing […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/eva-l-powers/