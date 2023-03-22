CLEARFIELD – A Curwensville man accused of exposing himself to a boy in a restroom at the Clearfield Square pleaded guilty Monday during a special sentencing court session.

James D. Schmoke, 61, pleaded guilty to felony corruption of minors before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.

It was noted that Schmoke underwent an assessment and was found not to be a sexually-violent predator.

His prior criminal history only included one bad check charge that was never prosecuted.

Ammerman sentenced Schmoke to serve 90 days to one year in the county jail with three years concurrent probation.

He must participate in sex offender counseling and register his address with authorities under Megan’s Law.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 29, police were called to the store to investigate a report of a man exposing himself.

The boy’s father said his son entered the restroom and exited only five minutes later saying a man showed him his private area while he was in the bathroom stall.

The victim said the man “forced himself inside of his stall and exposed himself,” it says in the criminal complaint.

The father then ran to the bathroom but the man was gone. The boy was able to point the man out to his father who confronted him.

Store employees and the boy’s mother had to pull the father off the man, later identified as Schmoke, and police were called.

The victim explained to police he was in the restroom stall when he heard a man banging on the door and trying to get in.

The man was able to open the door and he “waved” his privates at the boy.

When Schmoke was questioned, he claimed he was in the bathroom stall when the boy entered. Later he changed his statement and admitted he walked in on the child.