INDIANA, PA — Clearfield elementary wrestler Hayes Hepfer represented the PA Central Region at the Keystone State Championships held at the Kovalchick Athletic Center in Indiana, PA on March 17-19. The Keystone State Championships takes the top six finishers in each division from each of the five regional qualifying areas from around the Commonwealth: northwest, southwest, central, northeast, and southeast regions. The Central Region alone consists of some of the best wrestlers from Elk, Cameron, Jefferson, Clearfield, Centre, Indiana, Cambria, Blair, Huntington, Mifflin, Juniata, Greene, Fayette, Somerset, and Bedford Counties. Hepfer entered the state tournament as a regional runner-up.

Hepfer, 8u – 110lbs, wrestled his way back from a tough 5-4 first-round loss to winning his next five straight matches to put him in contention for a spot on the podium, working his way to the consolation finals, and ending with a 4th place finish in the state tournament. Hepfer was the top finisher in his division for the Central Region.

Hepfer, as Area V Champion, will take his shot this weekend at another chance at a state title. He will compete at the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling (PJW) Youth State Championships at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.