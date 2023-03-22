CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough will once again be providing curbside pickup of lawn and yard waste that has accumulated through the winter months.

All materials to be picked up must be placed at the curb. No exceptions.

Spring cleanup will start the week of March 27 on the west side of the river and the week of April 3 on the east side of the river.

The Spring Cleanup may be extended at the discretion of the Street Department.

Property owners may also dispose of yard waste at the borough compost site on 21 Street.

Leaves and lawn clippings must be placed in biodegradable bags or boxes or loose.

· No building materials are permitted, such as blocks, bricks, siding or roofing.

· No garbage or rubbish are permitted, including appliances or furniture.

· No metal is permitted.

Dumping at the borough garage, located on Power Avenue, is strictly prohibited. Violators will be prosecuted.

The borough offers residential curbside recycling for aluminum cans, bimetallic cans and most clear, green and brown glass. Pickup is scheduled for the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Commercial establishments located in the borough are independently required to recycle items set forth by the recycling ordinance.

A copy of this ordinance may be obtained by contacting the Borough Administrative Office.