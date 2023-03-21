CLEARFIELD – One person was hospitalized following a house fire Tuesday morning in Clearfield Borough.

The fire was reported around 11:33 a.m. by a county sheriff’s deputy who noticed flames and smoke while traveling in the area.

Firefighters brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival at the West Front Street home, fire officials say.

One male was transported by helicopter to UPMC Mercy Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained as a result of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal unit.

The Clearfield Fire Department was assisted by Lawrence Township, Hyde, Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder and Morris Township fire departments.

Also assisting on-scene were Clearfield Regional police, Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department and Clearfield Emergency Medical Services.