Clearfield Regional Police
- Police responded to East Pine Street in Clearfield Borough, where someone was reportedly shining a flashlight inside a residence. Officers checked the area but had negative contact with anyone.
- Police responded to a reported disturbance along East Pine Street in Clearfield Borough. Upon arrival, officers found a female, with an outstanding arrest warrant, was engaged in a verbal altercation with a male. She was arrested on the warrants and transported to county jail.
- Police responded to an apartment along Williams Street in Clearfield Borough, where juveniles reportedly threw liquid against the door of a residence. Police were able to identify the juveniles.
- Police were called to South Fourth Street in Clearfield Borough for a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival, officers found that a verbal altercation occurred between a group of people, but they had resolved the issue.
- Police responded to Reed Street for an activated alarm. Police found the building to be secure.
- Police responded to a Hill Street Extension residence in Lawrence Township, where a disturbance reportedly occurred between a male and female. Upon arrival, it was found to be verbal in nature. Police remained on-scene while one party gathered their belongings and left.
- Police charged a male after he allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with a female while traveling in a vehicle through Clearfield Borough.
- Police reported that a male was arrested for public intoxication after he was allegedly located highly intoxicated while in the parking lot of Sheetz in Clearfield Borough.