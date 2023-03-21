CURWENSVILLE – Members of the Anderson Creek Watershed Association and Susquehanna Valley Rod & Gun Club will be joining efforts and stocking trout in Anderson Creek and Ivin Park in Curwensville this Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m.

Plans are to include 10 tagged trout for youth anglers, 12 years of age and under, to catch. Each tagged fish is worth $10.

Once caught, the tags can be taken to the home of President, Garry Harman, 403 Schofield St., Curwensville, to collect the $10 prize. You can reach Harman at 814-236-2572 or 814-577-0004.

Other stocking locations in Anderson Creek include at the fuel pumps on Meadow Street and at the Route 879 Bridge near the Pike Township Building in Curwensville.

This stocking is made possible thanks to the generous donations of the community and from the association’s ongoing collection of aluminum cans.

The ACWA thanks everyone who contributed donations/cans to make this stocking possible. Future stockings are being planned.