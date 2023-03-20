Story by Rusty McCracken

BROCKWAY – The Curwensville Lady Tide Softball Team opened its 2023 season on a high note behind senior hitting and freshman pitching to upend Brockway 21-0 in five innings on Monday. Senior Teagan Harzinski paced the Tide bats with three hits while freshman pitcher Addison Siple gave up just one hit in her high school debut.

Siple’s bid for her first no-hitter slipped away in the first inning as Rheanna Spenda singled. However, that lone hit was also the lone highlight for the Rovers as Siple went on to strike out 13 batters while giving up just one walk.

Harzinski opened her senior campaign with a three-for-four showing at the plate and driving in four runs. One of the hits for the Tide first baseman was a double. Harzinski’s leadership helped put a charge into her teammate’s bats as well as Curwensville finished with 17 hits on the afternoon.

Sophomore Ava Olosky also drove in four runs on three hits while Siple aided her cause with three hits in five trips. Sophomores Natalie Wischuck and Addison Butler and freshman Addison Warren all slapped out two hits in the game.

“I was very pleased with our bats up and down the line-up today,” said Curwensville Head Coach Allen Leigey. “And A.K. (Siple) turned in a great first game. It was just a nice start to the season.”

Even with the 17 hits, Curwensville was unable to score until the third inning. However, with nine runs in the third, four in the fourth and eight in the fifth the Tide was able to put the game on the shelf via the 10-run Mercy Rule. Brockway used two pitchers in Hertel, who was ousted after the third and Taylor Rhed, who found the Tide bats red hot.

Score by Innings:

R H E

Curwensville 009 48x x 21 17 1

Brockway 000 00x x 0 1 9

CURWENSVILLE – 21

SS Natalie Wischuck 4 3 2 1, C Addison Butler 5 3 2 4, 2B Shianne Rudy 5 3 1 1, 1B Teagan Harzinski 4 2 3 4, PR Jenna McCartney 0 0 0 0, P Addison Siple 5 2 3 2, DP Addison Warren 3 1 2 0, Flex Sidney Simcox 0 0 0 0, LF A Reitz 1 0 1 0, CF Ava Olosky 4 3 3 4, 3B Ava Hainsey 5 2 0 0, RF Kaylie Shaw 4 1 0 0, TOTALS: AB 40, R 21, H 17, RBI 16.

BROCKWAY – 0

SS Amanda Decker 3 0 0 0, CF Rheanna Spenda 1 0 1 0, C Meeca Smith 2 0 0 0, LF Stephanie Stage 2 0 0 0, 1B-P Taylor Rhed 2 0 0 0, 3B-1B Lily Heilbrun 1 0 0 0, Mallory Smith 1 0 0 0, 3B Savannah Ross 2 0 0 0, RF Josie Orinko 1 0 0 0, Cheyanne Roush 1 0 0 0, 2B Kalina Powell 2 0 0 0, TOTALS: AB 18, R 0, H 1, RBI 0.

Pitching IP H R ER SO BB

Curwensville – W – Siple 5 1 0 0 13 1

Brockway – L – Hertel 3 7 9 3 2 3

Rhed 2 10 12 4 3 2

Batting

2B – Curwensville: Harzinski, Butler, Olosky; SB – Curwensville: Warren; E – Curwensville: Butler; Brockway: Spenda, Decker, Powell 3, Ross, Heilbrun, Stage.

2023 Schedule

March

20 @ Brockway 21-0 1-0

23 @ Juniata Valley

28 GLENDALE

30 WILLIAMSBURG

April

4 BELLWOOD-ANTIS

6 @ Penns Manor 4:00

11 @ West Branch

13 @ Mount Union

17 @ Purchase Line 4:00

18 @ Moshannon Valley

20 JUNIATA VALLEY

25 GLENDALE

27 @Williamsburg

28 PENNS MANOR

29 @ North Star 11:00 (DH)

May

2 @ Bellwood-Antis

4 WEST BRANCH

8 MOSHANNON VALLEY

9 MOUNT UNION

All game-times 4:30 unless otherwise noted.