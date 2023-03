HERSHEY, Pa. – Odds are, kids aren’t going to list bicycle helmets high on the cool list. But for parents praying the yearly rash of accidents doesn’t include their child, the bulky piece of headgear with the chinstrap couldn’t be cooler if it was Miles Davis. When a child doesn’t wear one while riding a bike, their odds of suffering […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/the-medical-minute-helping-your-cyclist-avoid-the-most-serious-of-childhood-accidents/