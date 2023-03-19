RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering stuffed pork chops as their special on Sunday, March 19th! (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) There are also other daily specials throughout the week: Sunday, March 19 – Stuffed Pork Chops Monday, March 20 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs Tuesday, March 21 – Country Fried Chicken, Liver […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-the-korner-restaurant-is-serving-stuffed-pork-chops-today-other-daily-specials-throughout-the-week-2/