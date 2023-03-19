HARRISBURG – State Rep. Dallas Kephart (R-Cambria/Clearfield) recently toured both Quehanna Boot Camp in Karthaus and SCI Houtzdale in a show of support for the many residents who work at these correctional facilities.

He is pictured with (from left) officials from Quehanna: Major Scott Carter, Superintendent Frazer Blake, Department of Corrections Legislative Liaison Dwayne Heckert and Deputy Superintendent for Centralized Services Craig Petulla.

“These officers are extremely talented men and women who perform a very difficult job in what are often physically and mentally challenging conditions,” said Kephart. “For that, we owe them a debt of gratitude.”