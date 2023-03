Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: French Vanilla Cappuccino Mix. Here’s a wonderful recipe for a cool spring day! Ingredients 1-1/2 cups instant hot cocoa mix 1 – 8 oz. jar powdered French Vanilla nondairy creamer 1 cup nonfat dry milk powder 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 1/2 cup sugar 1/2 cup instant coffee granules Each Serving: 1 cup hot water […]

