Donation to Kindness for Kinsley – The Clearfield Education Association recently organized a fundraiser to benefit eight local organizations that support students and their families in the Clearfield Area School District.

Called Casual for a Cause, the fund-raiser invited Clearfield Area School District faculty, staff and administrators to contribute to each cause in exchange for dressing casually one Friday a month during the school year.

The event raised $8,570 which was divided among the eight local organizations. The fund-raiser was coordinated by the CEA Community Outreach Committee.

Shown presenting the $1,071 check to Emily Kronenwetter, founder of Kindness for Kinsley, are, from left: committee members Tristan McGuire, Leann Adams, Nick Walker, Bethany Baughman and Michele Moyer.

Kindness for Kinsley is a community service project that promotes random acts of kindness for those in need.