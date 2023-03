M. Paulette George, age 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Thursday morning, March 16, 2023 at Shippenville Healthcare. Born May 27, 1941 in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late Blaine E. George and Florence Sherwin George. Paulette graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 1959 then attended Edinboro University for art and Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica, New […]

