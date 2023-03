Edith M. Hinkle, 92, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, March 16, 2023, at McKinley Health Center in Brookville. She was born March 2, 1931, in Haddonfield, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Edith M. (Oberholtzer) and Jesse L. Stayer. Edith was a very active member of the Purchase Line Church of the Brethren and went on many mission projects. She […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/edith-m-hinkle/