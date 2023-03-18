CLEARFIELD – Congratulations are being extended to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s (CCCTC) Students of the Month for February.

The CCCTC’s instructors chose one morning student and one afternoon student in their program as their Student of the Month.

Each month, the CCCTC is looking to recognize a student from each program who demonstrates characteristics CCCTC wants to see in school and work.

February students were chosen because they showed growth in their program area and are achieving the results they set their minds to.

The Clearfield County Career and Technology Center is proud to highlight the talents and accomplishments of its students.

For more information about the CCCTC and its programs, please visit at www.ccctc.edu.

P.M. Students

In the photo, in the front row from left, are: Tiffany Knepp, Moshannon Valley; Hannah High, Philipsburg-Osceola; Maya Havens, West Branch; Katie Finch and Cooper Bloom, Clearfield Area; Noah Anderson, Moshannon Valley; and Melissa Hullihen, adult student.

In the back are: Zack Thomas and Jackson Scribe, home school; Daniel Weld, Philipsburg-Osceola; Carson Moor, Moshannon Valley; Zachary Billotte, Clearfield Area; Preston Putillion, Philipsburg-Osceola; and Alex Depto, Philipsburg-Osceola.

Missing from photo is Cameron Hall, West Branch.

A.M. Students

In the photo, in the front from left, are: Jaden Albert, Clearfield Area; Liberty Reed, Philipsburg-Osceola; Carley Mosley, Moshannon Valley; Robert Hooven, Clearfield Area; Owen Cowder, Clearfield Area; Maranda Dull, Clearfield Area; Jacob Guiher, Clearfield Area; and Raymond Harper, Clearfield Area.

In the back are: Pierre Cherubin, Moshannon Valley; Owen Plieseis, Philipsburg-Osceola; Jacob Irwin, West Branch; Gabriella Baum, Clearfield Area; Jakodi Jones, Philipsburg-Osceola; Andrew Hensal, Philipsburg-Osceola; and Tyler Kozak, Philipsburg-Osceola.