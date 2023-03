Mary M. Wiant, age 83 of Sligo and formerly of New Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday evening, March 15, 2023 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo following a period of declining health. Born December 4, 1939 in Butler, she was a daughter of the late James L. Christy and Elizabeth Fair Christy. Mary was a graduate of Butler High […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/mary-m-wiant/