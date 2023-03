Harry Elvin Barnett, 80, of Punxsutawney, passed away March 16, 2023 at Jefferson Manor. He was born on October 15, 1942 in Punxsutawney the son of the late Mary M. McGee and Horance L. Barnett. Harry was a proud farmer his whole life. He was a member of Frostburg United Methodist Church. He will be remember for his kind hearted […]

