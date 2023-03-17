GREENWOOD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman was killed after her vehicle slammed into a tree off State Route 219 in Greenwood Township on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Clearfield-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:09 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, on State Route 219 (Mahaffey Grampian Road), in Greenwood Township, Clearfield County.

Police say 44-year-old Lisa R. Collar, of Curwensville, was traveling east in a 2009 Suzuki SX4, drove off the roadway, and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck a tree head-on.

Collar was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to police, Collar had the seat belt buckled behind her and the front airbag was deployed.

Police were assisted on the scene by Clearfield EMS, Mahaffey Community Ambulance, Mahaffey Volunteer Fire Department, and Cummings Towing and Recovery.