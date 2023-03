Jesse J. Pangallo, 31, of Falls Creek died Monday, March 13, 2023 at Penn Highlands Dubois Emergency Room of natural causes due to complications relating to a recent surgery. Born on August 16, 1991 in Dubois, he was the son of Daniel and Debra Stiver Pangallo. They survive. He was a 2009 graduate of Brookville High School and Jeff Tech […]

