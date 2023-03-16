Clearfield Regional Police
- Police handled an incident of harassment that occurred along West Market Street in Clearfield Borough.
- Police were called to a Clarendon Avenue address in Hyde to assist with a medical emergency.
- Police responded to an alarm along East Market Street in Clearfield Borough. Police were able to make contact with staff on-scene.
- Robert Engermann of Clearfield was arrested on aggravated assault charges after officers attempted to take him into custody on a felony warrant. Engermann allegedly fought with police, resulting in one officer suffering lacerations to his leg and another suffering a rib injury and a possible broken finger requiring medical attention.
- Police responded to a traffic collision at the Hyde light. According to a department-issued news release, a driver stopped along South Second Street waiting for traffic to clear when her vehicle was struck from behind by another vehicle. No injuries were reported and one vehicle was towed from the scene.
- Police responded to a vehicle crash along Clearfield-Glen Richey Highway near Flood Road on Sunday evening. According to a department-issued news release, a truck drifted into the oncoming lane and impacted another truck. One truck left the roadway, caught fire and the driver was flown to UPMC Altoona. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash; charges are pending at this time.