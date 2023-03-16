DUBOIS – Downtown DuBois Inc. plans to organize a parking study.

Acting Downtown Manager Julie Stewart detailed plans at Monday night’s DuBois City Council meeting.

City Redevelopment Director & Assistant Public Works Superintendent Joe Mitchell will provide assistance.

The study will take place over three to six months and aims to identify existing parking issues downtown.

Group members will explore various possible solutions like increased parking, a parking garage, etc.

Also, on Monday night, Solicitor Toni Cherry asked council to add an urgent item to the agenda. Council agreed.

The matter was to iron out a timing issue concerning City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio’s contract terms.

According to Cherry, Suplizio’s current contracts run through March 8, 2025. However, the existing city won’t cease until Jan. 1, 2026.

Suplizio has three, separate contracts as city manager, water department head and sewage plants director.

Cherry requested for a contract extension until just before existence of the new DuBois City, which council approved.