Sherwin “Anita” Shofestall, 86, of Corsica, died Friday morning, March 10, 2023 at her home with her loving husband of 67 years by her side. Born on April 22, 1936 in Strattanville, she was the daughter of the late William and Mabel Fox Slocum. She was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School. Following graduation she began working a G.C. Murphy’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sherwin-anita-shofestall/