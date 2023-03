Lindsey Lee Joyce Brocious, 34, of New Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Clermont, Florida. Born December 3, 1988 in Warren, Ohio, she was the daughter of Timothy Brocious and Tracy Smith Kells. Lindsey was a 2007 graduate from Redbank Valley High School. She was a loving caregiver to her father. Lindsey was a bright star that […]

