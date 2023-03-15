CLEARFIELD– A plea agreement for a former mayor of Osceola Mills who allegedly shot at and harassed two men in a parking lot was rejected Tuesday.

Police say on March 14, 2022 just after 9 p.m., they received a call from Ida L. Reams, saying that two individuals were saying she was harassing them and she wanted police to know she was not.

The two individuals told police they were playing Pokemon Go. They described Reams as “clearly intoxicated.” She allegedly fired a gun four or five times.

She was originally charged with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person, in addition to driving under the influence. Later the aggravated assault charges were withdrawn.

In January, Reams was before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to plead guilty to misdemeanor terroristic threats and two counts of recklessly endangering another person in exchange for a time-served plea of seven days to one year in the county jail.

After reviewing the information on the case, Ammerman said he wanted to take a look at it before sentencing her.

On Tuesday, Reams, now 52, was before him again, to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts each of terroristic threats and recklessly endangering another person with a sentence of four months home detention.

Ammerman rejected the plea, according to a court employee, and scheduled her case for jury selection in April.

The criminal complaint details how Reams told police she was in a parking lot at the corner of Curtin and Lingle Streets.

She claimed the men looked “suspicious” so she asked where they were from and why they were there.

She explained that she was “receiving a lot of harassment in this town,” and she was “done”, adding that “it’s gonna be bad.”

She reported that the two people took pictures of her license plate and she wanted to file a report.

At one point, she stated they were touching her truck. She yelled an expletive at them, threatening to kill them, just before police could hear two gun shots, according to the affidavit. She then hung up.

One of the victims called 911, saying that a woman confronted him in the lot, accusing he and his friend of being drug addicts while they were just playing Pokemon Go.

This victim claimed she pulled out a gun and fired four or five times, telling them to “get the [expletive] away from me.”

No one was hurt, but she reportedly continued to threaten them as she drove a white Ford truck in circles around them.

Shortly after this, a trooper was able to initiate a traffic stop of the vehicle and she was taken into custody.

Both victims said she shot at them and threatened to kill them if she saw them again.

According to media reports, Reams was the mayor of Osceola Mills for eight years, ending in December of 2021.