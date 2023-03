Ethel I. Panighetti, age 97, of Weedville, PA, died March 13, 2023 at Elk Haven Nursing Home after a lengthy illness. A daughter of the late Clyde and Margurite (Tyler) Llewellyn, she was born on January 17, 1926 in Weedville, PA. On April 10, 1946 she married Leo Panighetti, who predeceased her on August 11, 2012. Besides her parents and […]

