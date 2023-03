Donald E. Hannah was born on July 14, 1936, in Reynoldsville, PA. He was the son of the late Clyde E. Hannah and Faye (Henery) Hannah. Donald married Mary (Liedl) Hannah on October 2, 1971; Mary survives him. Donald was a lifelong resident of Reynoldsville. He graduated from Reynoldsville High School as a member of the Class of 1954. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/donald-e-hannah/