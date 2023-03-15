Story courtesy IUP Athletics

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — IUP women’s swimming had a banner day between the duo of Paige Mikesell and Rachel Johnson on Wednesday March 8 in Indianapolis.

Both standouts competed in the 200 IM on Wednesday morning. Mikesell was second overall in the prelims with a school record time of 2:00.82, while Johnson was 19th in the prelims with her time of 2:03.91.

Mikesell’s prelim time was nearly two seconds faster than her seeded time, later finishing the final with an impressive sixth-place finish in 2:01.01. Her finals finish landed her All-America honors in the event.