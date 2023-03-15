Cassandra Kitko of Houtzdale is running on the Republican and Democratic ballots in the May 16 Primaries for school board director.

She has been on the board for the past 12 years, and currently is the school board president.

She puts students’ education first and is the Curriculum & Instruction chair, as well as the Finance, Personnel & Negotiations chair.

“My mission when I joined the board was to provide students with AP courses and to promote post-high school employment preparation opportunities available to students who didn’t want to attend college or go into the military.

“The district has done an excellent job in providing those opportunities.”

In addition to being on the school board, Kitko works at Restek as a manager, Total Rewards, and is the religious education director at Christ the King Catholic Church in Houtzdale.