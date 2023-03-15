EAST WHEATFIELD TWP., Pa. – Troopers arrested a New Florence woman on Tuesday, March 14, accused of stealing in excess of $50,000.00 from the United Music Boosters Club. According to Indiana-based State Police, 55-year-old Lara Lee Brown, of New Florence, was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition […]

