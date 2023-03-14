HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania House Democrats for the first time have acknowledged that the caucus knew about a sexual harassment allegation against state Rep. Mike Zabel (D., Delaware) in 2019, several years before similar claims became public, leading the lawmaker to announce his resignation. (Photo: Pennsylvania Democrat Mike Zabel said he will resign March 16. Photo credit: House Democratic Caucus) […]

