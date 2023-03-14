A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Tuesday, March 14, 2023, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Updated: 6:36 a.m. on Tuesday, March 4, 2023 TWO-HOUR DELAY Armstrong School District Brockway Area School District Brookville Area School District Clarion-Limestone Area School District DuBois Head Start, Classes 15,16,25,26 Creative Kids […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/1school-closing-and-delays-for-tuesday-march-14-2023/