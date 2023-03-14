CLEARFIELD – River’s Edge Realty LLC will hold a free “Ask the Experts: Real Estate 101” open house for home buyers.

It will take place Thursday, March 30, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Moena Restaurant in downtown Clearfield.

It will present an opportunity for interested individuals to learn the fundamentals of buying and financing a home.

River’s Edge will have stations staffed with professionals that individuals can visit at their own pace in a casual setting.

In addition to the firm, the open house will feature lenders, appraisers, settlement companies, home inspectors and more.

Refreshments will be available.