Doretha D. Stephens, 65, of Brookville died Friday, March 10, 2023 at UPMC Family Hospice in Pittsburgh following an illness. Born November 8, 1957 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Cliff and Arlene Vandervort Jones. She was a 1975 graduate of Brookville High School and of Dubois Business College with a degree in Business and another in […]

