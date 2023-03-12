CLEARFIELD – The Lock Haven Clearfield campus of Commonwealth University will host an open house on Friday, March 24 beginning at 1 p.m. in Founder’s Hall.

Prospective students are encouraged to attend to learn more about what The Haven at Clearfield has to offer.

During the program, participants will meet individually or in groups with professors, take a tour of campus with current students, enjoy light refreshments and take home some LHU goodies.

Space is limited and registration is requested. To schedule a visit or register for the open house, visit https://tinyurl.com/29pkaefr or call 814-765-0559.