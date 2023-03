Heath Michael Shreckengost (43) of New Bethlehem, PA passed away at his home on March 10, 2023, unexpectedly. Heath was a 1998 graduate of Redbank Valley High School where he applied himself mostly to music and the performing arts. He enjoyed outdoor activities and became an Eagle Scout at a very young age. Heath joined the workforce at the Southwest […]

