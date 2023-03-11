ALTOONA – A popular local anchor is set to join the WTAJ News team.

Marty Radovanic will be the co-anchor of WTAJ’s evening newscasts beginning this month. In addition to anchoring the evening news, the veteran anchor will serve as managing editor.

Radovanic started his career in radio at WREO in Ashtabula, Ohio, then WCRO in Johnstown. In 1973, he started his television career at WJAC TV in Johnstown as a reporter.

During his 43-year career at WJAC, he was also an evening anchor and managing editor. He also covered many of central Pennsylvania’s biggest news stories.

Maggie Smolka, WTAJ News evening co-anchor, says: “Marty is a well-known name in households across central PA, and is bringing with him decades of experience, professionalism and talent.

“He is one of the most-recognizable anchors in our region and I’m incredibly grateful to get to deliver the news with him every night. I can’t wait for him to join me on the desk.”

“Marty has been a substantial figure in news coverage for this market for many years. We are excited about his knowledge, his experience and, more importantly, his energy and excitement … viewers will be thrilled,” adds WTAJ’s Vice President and General Manager Phil Dubrow.

“It is an honor to be invited into the homes of viewers and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to return to a craft that I practiced for more than half my life – a craft that I love,” says Marty Radovanic.

Radovanic has enjoyed playing golf for many years. He is active in the community and enjoys spending time with his family, especially his six grandsons.

WTAJ is owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc. Nexstar Media Group Inc. is America’s largest local television and media company with 200 broadcast stations (including partner stations) in 116 markets, addressing more than 68 percent of U.S. television households and a growing digital media operation.

Nexstar’s platform delivers exceptional local content and network programming to inform and entertain viewers, while providing premium, scalable local advertising opportunities for advertisers and brands across all screens and devices.