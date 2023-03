HERSHEY — Clearfield Bison sophomore wrestler Brady Collins capped off his year with a fourth place finish at the 2023 PIAA AA State Championships.

Collins was defeated 2-0 by Faith Christian Academy (FCA) sophomore Chase Hontz (39-10) in Saturday afternoon’s third place medal match. After a scoreless opening period it looked as though Collins would ride Hontz out in the second, but a scramble with 16 seconds left ended up with Hontz in control with a 2-0 lead after a reversal. Collins was not able to get out from under Hontz in the final period and the match ended 2-0 in Hontz’s favor.

Brady Collins on the PIAA AA 139 pound class podium

Collins finished the season with a 38-5 record and will take a 73-11 mark into his junior year. He is on pace to break the career win mark for Clearfield, currently held by 2006 graduate Matt Kyler who ended his career 136-13.

Faith Christian Academy ran away with the team title with 151 points and nine place winners, including two champions. All are freshmen and sophomores. Notre Dame-Greenpond was a distant second with 101 points.

Freshman Adam Waters of FCA was named the tournament’s outstanding wrestler after his pin the 172 pound finals.

District 9 ended the tourney with nine placewinners, the highest being a runner-up finish by Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman at 189 pounds.

West Branch’s Landon Bainey was the runner-up at 114 pounds and Glendale’s Zeke Dubler was eighth at 160.

