Christopher M. “Mike” Cyphert, Age 45 of DuBois, PA died Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on July 29, 1977 in Brookville, PA, he was the son of Donald Cyphert, Sr. who survives and lives in Jacksonville, FL, and Susan Lingenfelter who survives and lives in DuBois, PA. Mike enjoyed playing softball, hunting, and fishing. He […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/christopher-m-mike-cyphert/