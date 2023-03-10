CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners on Tuesday heard about plans to restore the former coffee shop area at the Dimeling Senior Residence.

In June of 2022, the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging acquired the Dimeling Senior Residence in downtown Clearfield.

The seven-story structure located at 4 N. Second St., had been up for sale, according to a previously-published press release.

However, with no buyers in line, the Dimeling was at risk of closing, which would’ve displaced the 30 residents who call the building home.

The Dimeling contains 33 apartments occupied by individuals aged 55 and older. This affordable housing option provides a comfortable, community atmosphere for seniors with limited incomes.

Originally built in 1904 as a 120-room hotel, a renovation in 2000 transformed the historic building by combing and expanding guest rooms into the present 33 one- or two-bedroom apartments, complete with full kitchens, baths and living areas.

Laundry facilities are available in the basement and are accessible by elevator, as are all seven floors of the building.

The stately lobby, as well as an outdoor patio, provide common gathering spaces where residents can socialize.

Bobbie Johnson of the Mature Resources AAA said the Dimeling is a landmark building that’s so very rich in history for downtown Clearfield and its surrounding community.

She said many residents have previous ties to the building before making it their home, and she hopes those stories can be shared as the agency’s next project restores some historic beauty to the former coffee shop area.

Johnson said the agency has applied for funding through the Keystone Historic Preservation Construction grant as the project will require extensive work.

She said the ceiling has suffered some water damage, and she’s sought an expert contractor, Rob Wozniak, from Preservation Works of Easton, Pa.

Johnson said Wozniak specializes in historically-appropriate restorations of masonry and custom plaster, and as she spoke, was there examining the ornamental plaster and murals to see how he can restore this space to its former glory.

Even if MRAAA doesn’t receive the grant funds, she said it still plans to complete the project and there are also plans for fundraisers and a community campaign.

Because the building is such a historical landmark for the area, Johnson said the agency will work collaboratively with the Clearfield County Historical Society, as well as Jody Grumblatt from The Liddle Gallery on restoration of artwork.

Once restoration work is complete, she said they aren’t quite sure what the space will be used for, but it’s possible they may lease the space, and there’s already some interested in that opportunity.

She did say many people have expressed that they would like to see them reopen it as a coffee shop, but no decision has been made at this point.

But Johnson did say she would like to see the space used by the community, and have it be a special place for people to share their memories of the Dimeling.

The Dimeling ceased operation as a hotel in 1977. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on April 10, 1980.

It was designed by Pittsburgh-based architectural firm Beezer Brothers. Investors purchased the building in 1998 when a two-year renovation began to convert the hotel to the Dimeling Senior Residence.

For more information or to support restoration efforts at the Dimeling, call 814-765-2696 or e-mail info@matureresources.life.