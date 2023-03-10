HERSHEY — Clearfield Bison sophomore Brady Collins reached Friday night’s semifinals, assuring himself of at least a top-6 finish, while teammate Carter Chamberlain fell a win short of his second state medal with his loss in the “blood round” in Friday morning action at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Collins (37-3) was deadlocked 0-0 in the third period of his match with Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Bryson Vaughn (35-12) after spending the entire second period on top. Collins reversed Vaughn with 1:23 left in the match and rode Vaughn out again to secure the 2-0 victory and the first Bison state semifinal appearance since Luke McGonigal in 2018.

Brady Collins gets his hand raised after his quarterfinal win

Facing Collins in the semis, which start at 7:30 Friday night, will be Wyoming Area sophomore Anthony Evanisky (39-4). Evanisky, who has a major decision and a tech fall to his credit thus far in the tourney, placed third at 138 in the state last year.

After being defeated in the opening round on Thursday, Chamberlain won his first consey match by fall and repeated that result in his first wrestleback on Friday morning. After a scoreless first period against Cale Bastian (31-16) of Milton, Chamberlain got an escape, takedown, and fall in the second period to move on to the “blood round”.

The last 21 seconds of the first period against Somerset’s Rowan Holmes (33-5) saw Chamberlain get a takedown and two nearfall points, then Holmes reverse and get two nearfall points as well. That scramble was a foreshadowing of the second period where Holmes picked up a defensive pin to end Chamberlain’s junior year

.Chamberlain finised the year with a 37-8 record and will take a career mark of 82-29 into his senior season.