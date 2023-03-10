CLEARFIELD – Older and disabled residents of Clearfield County can now apply for rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2022, the Department of Revenue announced.

This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which has delivered more than $7.6 billion to eligible Pennsylvanians since the program’s inception in 1971.

Eligible applicants are encouraged to visit mypath.pa.gov to electronically submit their applications.

The Department of Revenue offers this online filing option to make it easier for the nearly 450,000 Pennsylvanians who annually benefit from the program to submit their applications.

“Filing online through myPATH is easy and saves you a trip to the mailbox,” Acting Revenue Secretary Pat Browne said.

“If you know anyone who might be eligible for a rebate, please encourage them to check their eligibility status and file an application online if they are qualified.

“We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives the vital assistance that this program provides.”

After checking eligibility requirements, individuals can file rebate application online by visiting mypath.pa.gov.

Submitting your application through myPATH is easy and does not require you to sign up for an account.

Applicants will be asked to provide specific information on their income and rent/property taxes.

Applicants should check the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program instruction booklet to learn which information they will need to input/upload to complete the process.

Using the electronic option available through mypath.pa.gov offers many benefits, including:

Fast processing and direct deposit options

The Where’s My Rebate? tool to track the status of a claim online

Error-reducing automatic calculators

Instant confirmation that your application has been filed

Security features to ensure your sensitive information is safe

Applicants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year.

Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2022 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

Those who still wish to file a paper application form may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s Web site or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and applicants are reminded that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Visit the Property/Tax Rent Rebate page on the Department of Revenue’s Web site for further information on the program.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older.

The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

The Department of Revenue automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners. Rebates are funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.