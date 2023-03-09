CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating 41-year-old Jessica Dawn Shomo.

Shomo is wanted on bench warrants for failure to appear on a felony charge of criminal trespass and other drug-related offenses.

She’s described as being a white female with brown hair and eyes. She stands 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department at 814-765—2641 or Clearfield County Control at 814-765-1533.