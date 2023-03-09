CLEARFIELD – Lock Haven Clearfield, part of Commonwealth University, and the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging will host two Life-long Learning Institute programs during the month of March.

The first program, presented by Dr. Mary Tatum, director of the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield, will be held on Tuesday, March 14 from 1 p.m. -2:30 p.m. in the Academic Building, Room A131.

Tatum will discuss the importance of implementing a trauma-informed response for child abuse investigations.

This presentation will cover how the Multi-Disciplinary Investigation Team (MDIT) of Clearfield County responds to child abuse investigations and how the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) of Clearfield County supports this process.

Kirby, the CAC-CC’s facility dog, will also accompany Tatum for the presentation.

On Tuesday, March 28, representatives from the Clearfield County Regional Police Commission will detail the rationale behind combining the Lawrence Township and Clearfield Borough police departments.

The presentation will be held from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. in the Academic Building, Room A131.

The pros and possible cons to such a merger will be discussed, along with the progress that has been made up to this point.

The presentation will also include an overview illustrating how the region will be divided into various Patrol Zones and how each one will be covered with a police presence. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during this session.

To sign up for an upcoming session, call 814-765-2696, or for more information, visit www.ccaaa.net and choose “classes” then “Life-long Learning Institute.”

With ideas for a future session, call the Clearfield campus office at 814-765-0559.