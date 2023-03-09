HARRISBURG – On Wednesday, the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing Committee passed the resolution sponsored by Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35) which urges the federal government to address the abuse of the porting process in the Housing Choice Voucher program.

Portability, or porting, is the process in the Housing Choice Voucher program by which a family can transfer their rental subsidy when they move to a location outside the jurisdiction of the public housing agency that first gave them the voucher when selected for the program.

Individuals are circumventing the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s wait list by claiming residency in Johnstown, obtaining vouchers, staying for a few months and leaving, opening the door for more individuals to take advantage of the system.

Senate Resolution 45 calls on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which administers the program, to address the abuse of the porting process.

“In October of last year, the Senate Urban Affairs and Housing committee was brought to Johnstown to address issues in public housing,” Langerholc said.

“Testimony showed a marked rise in the transient population, creating significant strains on law enforcement, social services and our schools. Specifically, Greater Johnstown School District has seen 619 students enter or leave school early in just this school year alone.

“This issue is of paramount importance to my constituents and one that I intend to remedy. In addition to this resolution calling on the federal government to act, I have sponsored Senate Bill 98 to create avenues to prevent individuals with suspect criminal records from being permitted housing in Johnstown. Today’s resolution is a first step to combatting this problem.”

The resolution now heads to the full Senate for consideration.