HERSHEY — After day one of action at the PIAA AA State Wrestling Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey, two out of three local wrestlers have advanced to day two.

Clearfield’s Brady Collins reached the quarterfinals at 139 pounds with his first round win and Carter Chamberlain at 189 split his two matches to make it into the second round of consolations.

Curwensville’s Nik Fegert was dealt two regular decisions to see his season, and career come to an end.

Clearfield’s Brady Collins controls Benton’s Ethan Kolb in his first round 4-1 victory.

Collins (36-3) defeated Benton’s Ethan Kolb (39-12) in the first round for the second time this season. Collins scored the opening takedown halfway through the opening period, and Kolb escaped to a 2-1 deficit heading into the second period. Collins rode Kolb the entire second period, keeping the score at 2-1 as they went into the final set of two minutes. Collins reversed with 43 seconds remaining in the bout and, once again, rode Kolb out, setting the final at 4-1.

Looking for a spot in the semis, and assuring himself his first state medal, Collins will match up with Notre Dame-Green Pond’s two-time state qualifier Bryson Vaughn (35-11) in Friday morning’s quarterfinal round.

Chamberlain had a tough draw in the opening round as he met up with a runner-up from last year’s state championships, Jacob Jones (44-5) from Saucon Valley. Jones was as good as advertised as he wouldn’t let Chamberlain get any offense going in a 9-0 major decision. In a quirk in the draw at 189, Jones will face up with Rune Lawrence (42-3) of Frazier, who pinned Jones in last year’s gold medal match at 172.

Clearfield’s Carter Chamberlain returns Glendale’s Britton Spangle to the mat in the first round of consolations

With his season on the line, Chamberlain (36-7) was matched with Glendale senior Britton Spangle (35-13). Chamberlain took a 2-0 lead into the second period after notched a takedown with 13 seconds on the clock. Spangle cut the lead in half with a quick escape, but Chamberlain shortly afterwards picked up his second pin and 15 seconds later notched the fall to end Spangle’s season and career with an overall record of 91-45.

In the second round of consolations, Chamberlain will meet Milton’s Cale Bastian (31-15).

At 145, Fegert also had a tough first round draw and was defeated by a 7-1 score by Chestnut Ridge’s Calan Bollman (33-9), a fifth place finisher at last year’s state tourney. Bollman had a takedown in each period for the win.

With his season on the line, Fegert lost a heartbreaker in the first round of wrestlebacks. Up 2-0 until halfway through the final period against Catasauqua’s Gavin Fehr (40-8), Fegert gave up an escape with a minute left and then was taken down as time ran out to be defeated by a 3-2 count in his final match. Fegert ended a fine career with the Tide at 79-44 overall.