<!-- wp:image {"id":493648,"width":725,"height":662,"sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/gantnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/03\/FedderSigning-800x730.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-493648" width="725" height="662"\/><figcaption>Clearfield senior\u00a0Alaina Fedder, front center, recently signed to\u00a0continue her softball career\u00a0at\u00a0Thiel College.\u00a0Sitting with\u00a0Fedder are her parents Shawn and Tracey Fedder.\u00a0\u00a0Standing in the back row are\u00a0Heather Prestash - Principal, Derek Danver - head softball coach, and Robert Gearhart - Athletic Director.<\/figcaption><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->