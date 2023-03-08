BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Jason Walter. Jason began his career at Beverage-Air in 1999 and currently works as a CNC Programmer. Jason is really engaged in all processes and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-beverage-air-employee-spotlight-jason-walter/