DUBOIS – Sandy Township Secretary-Treasurer Shelly Reisinger attended her last municipal meeting under that role Monday night.

The board of supervisors voted to accept her retirement as of March 17, or the Friday before Sandy Township’s next municipal authority and board of supervisors’ meeting.

“I have a question on number one. If we vote no, does that mean Shelly has to stay?” joked Supervisor Barry Abbott.

The supervisors thanked Reisinger for her service to Sandy Township for which she’d worked over 26 years.

“You will be sorely missed,” Supervisor Bill Beers said.

Until a replacement is found, Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh recommended that he be allowed to fill in as the secretary-treasurer for Sandy Township.

When Supervisor Kevin Salandra asked if this would be a conflict with his current role, Arbaugh answered that he had already checked with the solicitor.

There isn’t any conflict with filling two positions, and by default, Arbaugh would not be getting any additional pay from Sandy Township for having two positions.

Abbott expressed his desire that Arbaugh receive some sort of pay or stipend for performing extra work duties.

The supervisors agreed to discuss the matter further in executive session before voting to confirm Arbaugh as the acting secretary-treasurer.

Penelec Power Outages

In the coming two weeks, there will be three planned power outages in the Sandy Township area.

The first, scheduled for March 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., will affect Forest Street, Central Christian Road, Kitchen Road, Sandspur Road and Wayne Road.

The second outage is a rescheduled outage. Its rescheduled date is March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., and it will affect Brady Street and Dixon Avenue.

The final outage, scheduled for March 13 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., will affect Blinker Parkway, Forest Glenn Lane, South Main Street Extension, Thunderbird Road and Water Tank Road.