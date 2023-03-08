Clearfield Regional Police
- Police stopped a vehicle along North Third Street in Clearfield Borough for an equipment violation. Officers reportedly found the male to be under the influence of controlled substances. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending results of a blood test.
- Police were called to Penn Highlands Clearfield where a juvenile female was reportedly seeking treatment from a physical altercation that occurred at school. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were called to East End in Clearfield Borough for used syringes that were located along the sidewalk. Officers were able to collect and properly dispose of them.
- Police reported that a vehicle stop was initiated along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. The male driver was allegedly found to be under the influence of drugs, and was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.